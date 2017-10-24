Anne Frank insults inhuman, alarming - Mattarella

Rome, October 24 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday blasted the use of stickers of Anne Frank wearing an AS Roma shirt used by some Lazio fans to insult followers of their city rivals at the weekend. "The face and pages of the diary of Anne Frank, her story of suffering and her death at the hands of Nazi barbarism, moved the world," Mattarella said. "Using her image as a sign of insult and threat, in addition to being inhuman, is alarming for our country, which was infected 80 years ago by the obtuse cruelty of anti-Semitism".