Lazio Anne Frank slur repugnant - Wiesenthal Centre (2)

Tel Aviv, October 24 - Efraim Zuroff, the director of Jerusalem's Simon Wiesenthal Centre, on Tuesday blasted as "disturbing, miserable, repugnant" stickers of Anne Frank in a AS Roma shirt that were put in the Curva Sud of the Stadio Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari Sunday. "There are no words to condemn such a shameful gesture," Zuroff said. "It is trivialization of the Shoah, transforming an inhuman tragedy into a simple squabble between fans". Zuroff said he understood the "symbolic impact" of Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi's proposal for players to wear the Star of David on their shirts. But he added that "it does not add awareness - it would be better to have the players visit Auschwitz".