Lazio Anne Frank slur repugnant - Wiesenthal Centre (2)

Tel Aviv
24/10/2017
Tel Aviv, October 24 - Efraim Zuroff, the director of Jerusalem's Simon Wiesenthal Centre, on Tuesday blasted as "disturbing, miserable, repugnant" stickers of Anne Frank in a AS Roma shirt that were put in the Curva Sud of the Stadio Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari Sunday. "There are no words to condemn such a shameful gesture," Zuroff said. "It is trivialization of the Shoah, transforming an inhuman tragedy into a simple squabble between fans". Zuroff said he understood the "symbolic impact" of Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi's proposal for players to wear the Star of David on their shirts. But he added that "it does not add awareness - it would be better to have the players visit Auschwitz".
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica
di Emilia Pisani
Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni
di Margherita Esposito
Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online