New York

Padoan rules out taking over Bank of Italy (2)

Minister cannot take up post for at least one year

Padoan rules out taking over Bank of Italy (2)

New York, October 23 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has said there is no chance of him replacing Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco. Padoan told Bloomberg that the hypothesis is non-starter as a minister "cannot take up the post for at least one year, so it is out of the question". Visco's mandate is coming to an end and he had been expected to get the nod for a second term until the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) criticised the central bank's handing of Italy's bank crisis in a parliamentary motion. Many blasted the motion, saying it was an attack on the Bank of Italy's independence.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

di Emilia Pisani

Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni

Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni

di Margherita Esposito

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33