Padoan rules out taking over Bank of Italy (2)

New York, October 23 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has said there is no chance of him replacing Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco. Padoan told Bloomberg that the hypothesis is non-starter as a minister "cannot take up the post for at least one year, so it is out of the question". Visco's mandate is coming to an end and he had been expected to get the nod for a second term until the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) criticised the central bank's handing of Italy's bank crisis in a parliamentary motion. Many blasted the motion, saying it was an attack on the Bank of Italy's independence.