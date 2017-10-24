Padoan rules out taking over Bank of Italy (2)

New York
24/10/2017
New York, October 23 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has said there is no chance of him replacing Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco. Padoan told Bloomberg that the hypothesis is non-starter as a minister "cannot take up the post for at least one year, so it is out of the question". Visco's mandate is coming to an end and he had been expected to get the nod for a second term until the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) criticised the central bank's handing of Italy's bank crisis in a parliamentary motion. Many blasted the motion, saying it was an attack on the Bank of Italy's independence.
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica
di Emilia Pisani
Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni
di Margherita Esposito
Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online