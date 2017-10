MPS to return to Milan stock exchange Wednesday (2)

Milan, October 24 - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) said Tuesday that stock-market regulator CONSOB has given the all clear for trading in its shares to resume on Wednesday. Trading in the stock was suspended on December 22 after the bank failed in a bid to raise new capital, forcing the government to bail out the world's oldest lender. MPS said it has valued its stock at 4.28 euro, below the 6.49 euro per share the State paid in August to take up a 52.2% stake at a cost of 3.85 billion euros, and below the 8.65 price paid by bondholders.