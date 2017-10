Veneto special statute motion against national unity-govt (2)

Milan, October 24 - Regional Affairs Undersecretary Gianclaudio Bressa said Tuesday that Veneto Governor Luca Zaia's call for the northern region to be granted special statute status is unacceptable. "It's a proposal that goes against the unity and inseparability of the country," Bressa told Radio Anch'io. "It is not a Catalan proposal, but a proposal that the Constitutional Court has rejected and Zaia knows it". Zaia made the proposal after the yes vote won referenda in Veneto and Lombardy at the weekend on whether the wealthy regions should have greater autonomy.