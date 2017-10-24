Brussels

Tajani condemns Lazio ultras' Anne Frank insults (2)

EP President says anti-Semitism belongs to past

Tajani condemns Lazio ultras' Anne Frank insults (2)

Brussels, October 24 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Tuesday condemned stickers of Anne Frank in a AS Roma shirt that were put in the Curva Sud of the Stadio Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari Sunday. "I cannot fail to firmly condemn what happening in Rome, where a group of hooligans used the image of Anne Frank to offend the fans of another club," Tajani said during a plenary session in Strasbourg. "It was a serious deed. Everyone has the right to practise their religion and the Jewish community is part of out union. "I think anti-Semitism should remain exclusively a horrible experience from our past". Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutors are set to open a probe into the incident. "This is not a curva, this is not soccer, this is not sport," said the president of Rome's Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, posting a photo of the Anne Frank sticker and another one bearing the words "Jewish Roma fan".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

10eLotto, vinti 250.000

10eLotto, vinti 250.000 euro

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

di Emilia Pisani

Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni

Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni

di Margherita Esposito

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33