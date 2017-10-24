Tajani condemns Lazio ultras' Anne Frank insults (2)

Brussels
24/10/2017
Brussels, October 24 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Tuesday condemned stickers of Anne Frank in a AS Roma shirt that were put in the Curva Sud of the Stadio Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari Sunday. "I cannot fail to firmly condemn what happening in Rome, where a group of hooligans used the image of Anne Frank to offend the fans of another club," Tajani said during a plenary session in Strasbourg. "It was a serious deed. Everyone has the right to practise their religion and the Jewish community is part of out union. "I think anti-Semitism should remain exclusively a horrible experience from our past". Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutors are set to open a probe into the incident. "This is not a curva, this is not soccer, this is not sport," said the president of Rome's Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, posting a photo of the Anne Frank sticker and another one bearing the words "Jewish Roma fan".
Le altre notizie
L'indagine di Casabona tra le "vite parallele"
di Francesco Musolino
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica
di Emilia Pisani
Auto sbanda e muore bimba di sei anni
di Margherita Esposito
Regionali, estratti gli scrutatori, ecco chi sono
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online