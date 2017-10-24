Tajani condemns Lazio ultras' Anne Frank insults (2)

Brussels, October 24 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Tuesday condemned stickers of Anne Frank in a AS Roma shirt that were put in the Curva Sud of the Stadio Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari Sunday. "I cannot fail to firmly condemn what happening in Rome, where a group of hooligans used the image of Anne Frank to offend the fans of another club," Tajani said during a plenary session in Strasbourg. "It was a serious deed. Everyone has the right to practise their religion and the Jewish community is part of out union. "I think anti-Semitism should remain exclusively a horrible experience from our past". Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutors are set to open a probe into the incident. "This is not a curva, this is not soccer, this is not sport," said the president of Rome's Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, posting a photo of the Anne Frank sticker and another one bearing the words "Jewish Roma fan".