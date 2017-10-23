FCA accused of obstructing Dieselgate probe - Le Monde (2)

Paris, October 23 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is suspected of obstructing the French probe related to the Dieselgate scandal on car emissions, Le Monde reported on Monday. The French newspaper reported the Italian-American carmaker showed "reticence to cooperate with the anti-fraud services between May 2016 and January 2017". FCA declined to comment on the charges Monday, but FCA France said "we are collaborating and we shall continue to do so". In June FCA chief Sergio Marchionne said a US probe into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles diesel emissions will not impact accounts, saying second-quarter results were in line with expectations and 2017 targets were confirmed. Speaking at an Italy-USA forum in Venice, he also confirmed the goals of the company's business plan covering 2018. FCA has a swift solution ready to resolve the dispute over its diesel emissions, FCA lawyers told a San Francisco federal judge in May, referring to modifications proposed to the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Agency.