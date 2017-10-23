Tree falls onto moving cars in Rome (2)

Rome, October 23 - A large pine tree fell onto three moving cars on the Lungotevere riverside street in Rome Monday, slightly hurting one of the drivers. The injured man was reported to be a taxi driver, who was not in a serious condition. Another tree also fell down amid high winds in the Italian capital, forcing passengers on the Rome-Lido line to get off the train. Conservation group Italia Nostra said "we have reported the situation many times, it is beyond an emergency". Rome council environment pointwoman Pinuccia Montanari said "we have monitored 15,000 trees, and 3% of them are to be chopped down". She said "we have to do in a year what hasn't been done in 10".