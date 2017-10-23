Architect 'shot himself in mouth' (3)

Genoa, October 23 - Giuseppe Di Negro, a 50-year-old La Spezia architect found at the roadside at Sarzana Saturday night, shot himself in the mouth with a 0.38 calibre revolver, sources said after the medical examiner found the bullet in his skull at an autopsy Monday. The revolver, which belonged to Di Negro's father, was found in the possession of two young men who found Di Negro's body on the roadside. After they underwent a long questioning session, the pair confessed to having taken the gun. They will now be subjected to forensic tests, police said in Genoa. The deep wound to Di Negro's skull was at first thought to have been caused by a blunt object. He was found near a stream in the Braida district of the Ligurian town. Police said they were treating the case as suicide.