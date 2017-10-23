Soccer: Lazio fans post stickers of Anne Frank in Roma shirt (3)

Rome, October 23 - Lazio fans put up stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma shirt and daubed anti-semitic slogans "of all kinds" on the Curva Sud of the Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari last night, sources said Monday. The ultras of the Roman club were in the stand of their rivals because their own Curva Nord was shut because of racism. Rome's Jewish community immediately protested the incident. "This is not a curva, this is not soccer, this is not sport," said the president of Rome's Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, posting a photo of the Anne Frank sticker and another one bearing the words "Jewish Roma fan". "Get the anti-semites out of the stadiums," said Dureghello on Twitter. The Union of Italian Jewish Communitis (UCEI) on Monday "unequivocally" condemned the incident. It said the fans "for the umpteenth time offended the memory of the Shoah and the Jewish world with anti-Semite expressions". UCEI President Noemi Di Segni said "against these characters we ask for a clear intervention of Lazio and the competent authorities". Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutors said Monday they would "in all probability" open a probe into the incident. Lazio spokesman Arturo Diaconale told ANSA the club condemned the actions of a "minute number of fools" who were "threatening Lazio with damage in material and image terms despite all its efforts to keep apace with the times".