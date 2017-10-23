Soccer: Lazio fans post stickers of Anne Frank in Roma shirt (2)

Rome, October 23 - Lazio fans put up stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma shirt and daubed anti-semitic slogans "of all kinds" on the Curva Sud of the Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari last night, sources said Monday. The ultras of the Roman club were in the stand of their rivals because their own Curva Nord was shut because of racism. Rome's Jewish community immediately protested the incident. "This is not a curva, this is not soccer, this is not sport," said the president of Rome's Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, posting a photo of the Anne Frank sticker and another one bearing the words "Jewish Roma fan". "get the anti-semites out of the stadiums," said Dureghello on Twitter. Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutors said Monday they would "in all probability" open a probe into the incident.