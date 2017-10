Soccer: Lazio fans post stickers of Anne Frank in Roma shirt

Rome, October 23 - Lazio fans put up stickers of Anne Frank in a Roma shirt and daubed anti-semitic slogans "of all kinds" on the Curva Sud of the Olimpico during Lazio's 3-0 win over Cagliari last night, sources said Monday. The ultras of the Roman club were in the stand of their rivals because their own Curva Nord was shut because of racism. Rome's Jewish community immediately protested the incident.