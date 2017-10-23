WFP calls for Rohingya crisis pledges

Rome, October 23 - David Beasley, the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, called for resources to alleviate the suffering of more than half a million people ahead of Monday's pledging conference for the Rohingya Crisis in Geneva. The Rome-based UN agency has provided food to the 580,000 people who have flooded out of Myanmar since August 25 due to the crisis. "The scale of human suffering in this region is immense and heart-breaking. I have heard their stories and I have seen their wounds," said WFP Executive Director David Beasley who visited the makeshift refugee camps of Cox's Bazaar earlier this month. "In a short amount of time, we have scaled up to help those who have fled in distress and fear. "But the needs are far greater than our current resources can address, so we need the world to come together to ensure we can truly provide lifesaving food and emergency relief to these families. "We also know there are thousands more inside Myanmar in northern Rakhine who need our help, and I appeal to all parties to allow us access to provide food for all those in need." A WFP app, ShareTheMeal, is launching a campaign to raise funds worldwide to feed children who have sought refuge in Bangladesh. The ShareTheMeal app will allow users to provide Rohingya children with vital nutrition with a simple tap on their phones.