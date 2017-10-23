More anti-smog measures in Milan (2)

Milan, October 23 - Smog levels have been above limits for 12 days in Milan and more measures including a halt to diesel cars up to class four will be in force from tomorrow, sources said Monday. Milan meanwhile sealed an anti-smog pact with 11 other global metropolises. Paris, London, Barcelona, Quito, Vancouver, Mexico City, Copenaghen, Seattle, Cape Town, Los Angeles and Auckland also signed up for the pact, in which they pledge to convert a major part of their territory into zero-emissions zones by 2030. The deal between the twelve mayors, including Milan's Giuseppe Sala, was reached within the framework of the annual summit in Paris of the so-called C40 'Together4Climate', the network composed of 91 global metropolises currently chaired by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who two weeks ago voiced a desire to see petrol-fuelled cars disappear from the Paris streets by 2030. Today, at the end of the summit, the twelve committed themselves to transforming their cities into "greener and healthier" territories, and above all "without fossil-based energy with an "important part" of "zero-emission zones", that is zones in which internal combustion engines like diesel ones will be banned from circulation. High winds meanwhile improved the smog situation in Turin and more measures expected tomorrow have ben put off.