Over 20 million practised sport in Italy in 2015 - ISTAT

Rome, October 23 - Over 20 million people aged over three practiced one or more sports in 2015, ISTAT said in a report. The national statistics agency said that 24.4% of the population did sport regularly and another 9.8% occasionally. "Among men, 29.5% practiced sports continuously and 11.7% occasionally," ISTAT said. "For women the percentages were lower, respectively 19.6% and 8.1%". The most popular sports were: gymnastics, aerobics, fitness and physical education (25.2% of people who practice sport, 5.097 million people), football (23%, 4.642 million) and water sports (21.1%, 4.265 million). Swimming was the most common sport among children aged 3-10 years old (43.1%), football among young adults under 35 (33.6%), gymnastics, aerobics, fitness and physical culture among adults up to 59 years old and over 60 years old (27.4%).