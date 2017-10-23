Cities key to fight on hunger, food waste - FAO

Rome, October 23 - José Graziano da Silva, the director-general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), has called for cities to play a key role in fighting hunger and food waste. "Local actions are critical to achieving the goal of eradicating hunger and malnutrition, guaranteeing more sustainable food systems which are also more resilient to the effects of climate change, and ensuring a healthy and nutritious diet for all," Graziano da Silva told mayors and representatives of more than 150 cities from around the world gathered in Valencia on Friday. Representatives of cities including Mexico City, Barcelona, Kyoto and Quito attended the third mayor's meeting of the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact, a commitment aimed at combating hunger and food waste and improving nutrition. FAO's Director-General noted that after steadily declining for over a decade, global hunger has recently risen again, affecting 815 million people - or 11% of the world's population. The increase of 38 million people from a year earlier is largely due to the proliferation of civil conflicts and climate-related shocks, according to the latest The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2017 report. At the same time, he pointed out, multiple forms of malnutrition - overweight, obesity or micronutrient deficiencies - threaten the health of millions of people around the world. "Fortunately cities are taking action and rising up to the challenge," he said. "High levels of creativity can be achieved if partnerships are forged with local actors, civil society, private sector and academic and producer organizations." He said FAO supports local governments in their food systems assessments, in the development of urban food strategies and plans, and in the definition of their investment priorities to strengthen linkages with rural areas. The FAO chief stressed the importance of fostering collaboration among cities around the world to achieve more sustainable urbanization and to promote economic, political, social and cultural linkages between urban and rural areas. "We cannot accept the dichotomy between rural and urban areas, which no longer exists," he said. "We have to adopt a territorial approach based on the integration of the rural with the urban. Only prosperous cities and dynamic rural areas can drive change towards the sustainable food systems we need to fight poverty and hunger," he added. To that end, he called for the signatory cities of the Pact to align priorities with the United Nations New Urban Agenda, a road map for more sustainable and human-friendly cities approved in the III UN-Habitat conference on sustainable urbanization held in Quito (Ecuador). "The New Agenda makes a concrete call for better urban and territorial planning with a view to ending hunger and malnutrition," said Graziano da Silva, adding that it also urges for greater coordination between food and energy policies, and those regarding water, health, transport and waste.