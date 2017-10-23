Rome

Boschi shdn't take part in cabinet meet on BoI - MDP

Appointment of new governor slated for Oct 27

Rome, October 23 - Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi should not take part in the October 27 cabinet meeting where the government will appoint a new governor of the Bank of Italy, the leftwing MDP party said Monday. MDP MP Arturo Scotti said Boschi, whose father Pier Luigi was deputy president of one of four regional lenders saved by the government, had "a heavy conflict of interest which cannot be ignored". The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caused a stir with a recent motion criticising Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco's handling of Italy's banking crisis. Visco's term is up for possible renewal. The government may also name a successor.

