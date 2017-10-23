Rome

M5S appeal to Mattarella to intervene on election law (2)

M5S appeal to Mattarella to intervene on election law (2)

Rome, October 23 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday appealed to President Sergio Mattarella to intervene to convince the parties backing a bill for a new election law to change it. The M5S's parliamentary whips also appealed to the head of State to refuse to sign the bill into law if this is not possible. The M5S issued a statement saying that forcing the bill through the Lower House via confidence votes was "already an act of violence" and taking the country to the vote with an "unconstitutional" law would "be an irreparable injury to our democracy". The bill, which is now in the Senate, would introduce a two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post system. The M5S have said the law, which encourages parties to team up into coalitions, has been designed to keep them out of power. According to Italian analysts, no party or coalition will come out on top under the proposed system. photo: M5S leader Luigi Di Maio

