Money worship leaves children to die - pope

Speaks out on Ronhingya, Jerusalem, care of environment

Vatican City, October 23 - Pope Francis said Monday that "the idolatry of money" lets "many children die". Speaking at St Martha's House, Francis called for the conversion "of the hearts of men", that they should know the Lord and not "adore the money God". The pontiff also condemned the "tragedy of the Rohingya"; called for a defence of the status quo on Jerusalem; and said a "culture of care" was needed for water and the climate.

