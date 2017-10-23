'We're not probed' - Save the Children after ship searched (2)

Rome, October 23 - Save the Children said Monday that it is not under investigation in relation to a Catania search of its Vos Hestia ship for migrant rescues. The NGO said that the search concerned "materials for crimes that, as things are currently, do not regard Save the Children". It said the search warrant showed that the operation was "related to alleged illegal conduct committed by third parties". "We reiterate that Save the Children has always respected the law during its search and rescue missions in the Mediterranean and so, once again, we confirm that the organization is not under investigation," a statement read. It expressed full confidence in the judiciary and said it had suspended sea operations "as planned, given the reduction in migrant flows".