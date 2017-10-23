Architect found with skull caved in near La Spezia

La Spezia, October 23 - A 50-year-old architect was found with his skull caved in on a road at Sarzana near La Spezia Saturday night. Giuseppe Di Negro was found dying by two young men who called emergency services. He died before the ambulance arrived. Police are investigating for murder. Di Negro was found at the side of the road not far from his car. A forensic expert said he had been hit over the head several times with a blunt object and one blow left a particularly deep wound. The murder weapon has not yet been found.