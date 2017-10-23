Autonomy talks set to start after Veneto, Lombardy referenda

Milan, October 23 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said Monday that Premier Paolo Gentiloni has given the green light for talks with central government on greater autonomy for his region and Veneto after Sunday's referenda. "He confirmed the approval of discussions on all the issues foreseen in the Constitution, including the involvement of economy ministry (on tax-system coordination)," Maroni said, reporting on a "cordial" conversation with the premier. The Veneto regional council said Monday 98.1% of people voted yes in Sunday's autonomy referendum. It said the turnout was 57.2% after 2,328,949 took part. Maroni said that over 95% voted yes in the referendum there, with a turnout of 38.5%. Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina said in an interview with Rome-based daily La Repubblica that tax issues would not feature in the talks. Veneto Governor Zaia Luca Zaia hit back, saying Maurizio Martina that he was talking about issues beyond his remit. "I thought Martina dealt with agriculture, and I say that as a former minister," Zaia told RTL 102.5 radio. "I think our partner in talks is the premier". Zaia said the yes victory marked a win for Veneto residents and their civic sense: "Within the framework of the Constitution, we can now work on reforms". He said that the region will ask for autonomy on "all 23" policy areas that can be transferred to regions and for "nine-tenth of tax" revenues. Maroni stressed there was "no competition with Zaia" over a higher voter turnout in Veneto. "We can now join forces for the battle of the century", said Maroni. Zaia and Maroni are leading members of the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic Northern League party. League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday told a press conference that a victory of the yes vote in Sunday's autonomy referenda in the wealthy Lombardy and Veneto regions was a "lesson in democracy" for Italy and Europe. "We chose the legal, peaceful and constitutional way", he said, adding that "we will offer the same opportunity, from north to south, to those who will ask for it". Salvini also said that "things could not have gone better". "Now I expect the government to say when it means to acknowledge this request from the people". He added that he "wouldn't be surprised" if autonomy talks also included Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, and his Puglia counterpart Michele Emiliano, both members of the ruling Democratic Party, who are demanding greater autonomy for their regions.