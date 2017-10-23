Gentiloni pledges 4.5 bn to cut waste in water network

Rome
23/10/2017
Rome, October 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday said the government has allocated 4.5 million euros to reduce waste in water supply networks. "The budget law provides for a plan against drought, to exploit 2,000 small and medium-sized drainage basins", Gentiloni also said during a congress in Rome on 'Water and Climate: Meeting of the great rivers of the world". The intense drought Italy endure this summer highlighted the need for improvements to the water system to cut down significant waste. Rome came close to having water rationing at one stage.
