Public sector contract funds up to 2.9 bn - budget draft

Tax breaks for bus, train travel, furniture, domestic appliances

Public sector contract funds up to 2.9 bn - budget draft (2)

Rome, October 23 - A draft of the 2018 budget bill seen by ANSA raises the funds available for renewing public-sector contracts to 2.9 billion euros. The resources are for renewals from 2016 to 2018, and there has been an OK to a monthly raise of 84 euros. Public-sector contracts have been frozen in Italy for 10 years. The draft 2018 budget contains tax breaks of up to 19% on bus and train season tickets, sources said. The 19% breaks can amount to up to 250 euros a year, sources said. A bonus for buying furniture has been extended to 2018 in the draft budget ANSA saw. There will be a 50% discount on buying furniture and also domestic appliances, with a ceiling set at 10,000 euros. Finally, the draft 2018 budget contains a 22% discount for policies against natural disasters, sources said. There will be tax breaks for house insurance policies stipulated from 2018 on, sources said.

