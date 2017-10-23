Italian wins Venice marathon after leaders take wrong turn

Venice, October 23 - An Italian won the Venice marathon for the first time in 22 years after the leaders took a wrong turn Sunday. Eritrean-origin Eyob Faniel, 25, won in two hour 12 minutes 16 seconds ahead of Eritrean Mohammed Mussa (2 hours 15"14) and Morocco's Tarik Bamaarouf (2 hours 16"40). Favorites Abdulahl Dawud, Gilbert Kipleting Chumba, Kipkemei Mutai and David Kiprono Metto were among the leading group 25km (16 miles) into the race when the motorcycle guiding the runners took a wrong turn onto a cycling path. The six leaders covered several hundred metres before being made aware of the error and turning back. They lost about two minutes. Faniel, who runs for the local Venice marathon club, was around a minute behind the leaders at the time but found himself leading the race along with Mussa, who he immediately passed. The last Italian to win was Danilo Goffi in 1992.