Police search Save the Children migrant ship

Rome
23/10/2017
Rome, October 23 - Italian police on Monday conducted a search of the Vos Hestia, a ship run by NGO Save the Children for migrant rescues in the southern Mediterranean, sources said. The vessel is docked at the Sicilian port of Catania. An undercover agent has been working on the ship over the last few months, sources said. The search was ordered by Trapani prosecutors, who have been investigating the work of NGOs conducting migrant rescues for some time.
