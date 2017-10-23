Rome

Police search Save the Children migrant ship

Undercover agent worked on vessel

Police search Save the Children migrant ship

Rome, October 23 - Italian police on Monday conducted a search of the Vos Hestia, a ship run by NGO Save the Children for migrant rescues in the southern Mediterranean, sources said. The vessel is docked at the Sicilian port of Catania. An undercover agent has been working on the ship over the last few months, sources said. The search was ordered by Trapani prosecutors, who have been investigating the work of NGOs conducting migrant rescues for some time.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Referendum: parziale Veneto, alle 19 affluenza 51,9%

Referendum: in Veneto alle 19 superato il quorum

Regionali, sondaggi “avvelenati”

Regionali, sondaggi “avvelenati”

Referendum Rossano-Corigliano, affluenza bassa

Referendum Rossano-Corigliano, affluenza bassa

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

di Emilia Pisani

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33