Hampering vaccinations unacceptable - Mattarella (2)

Rome, October 23 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday blasted vaccine skepticism as unacceptable. "We can't accept that anti-scientific beliefs gain credence in the 21st century and that these beliefs hamper indispensable preventative actions, such as vaccinations, to eradicate and prevent the return of dangerous illnesses," Mattarella said at the president's palace during a ceremony for cancer research. "We cannot allow that the health security of society is unloaded onto others, those who are vaccinated". The government recently passed a law making vaccinations obligatory for school admission after a big drop in coverage levels.