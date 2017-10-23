M5S appeal to Mattarella to intervene on election law (2)

Rome, October 23 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday appealed to President Sergio Mattarella to intervene to convince the parties backing a bill for a new election law to change it. The M5S's parliamentary whips also appealed to the head of State to refuse to sign the so-called Rosatellum 2.0 bill into law if this does not happen. "We ask President Mattarella to intervene within his role of moral persuasion of the political parties and the institutions, so that the unconstitutional elements are removed," the whips said in a post on the blog of M5S founder Beppe Grillo. "If the parties should be deaf to the moral persuasion, we ask him to evaluate the possibility of not signing the law and sending it back to the houses of parliament".