Referenda democracy lesson to Italy, Europe - Salvini (2)

'We chose legal, peaceful, constitutional strategy' LN leader

Milan, October 23 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday told a press conference that a victory of the yes vote in Sunday's autonomy referenda in the wealthy Lombardy and Veneto regions led by Northern League governors was a "lesson in democracy" for Italy and Europe. "We chose the legal, peaceful and constitutional way", he said, adding that "we will offer the same opportunity, from north to south, to those who will ask for it". Salvini also said that "things could not have gone better". "Now I expect the government to say when it means to acknowledge this request from the people". The Northern League leader continued saying that "our interlocutor is the Premier" Paolo Gentiloni. He added that he "wouldn't be surprised" if autonomy talks included Veneto and Lombardy Governors Luca Zaia and Roberto Maroni, as well as Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, and his Puglia counterpart Michele Emiliano, both members of the ruling Democratic Party, who are demanding greater autonomy for their regions.

