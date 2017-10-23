F1: Vettel's hopes fade after second place in USA

Rome
23/10/2017
Rome, October 23 - Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel's slender hopes of winning the Formula One title suffered another setback on Sunday when the German finished second to championship leader Lewis Hamilton at the United States Grand Prix. Mercedes' Hamilton now has a whopping 66 point lead over Vettel with just three races to go. Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen came third in the USA but this could not prevent Mercedes wrapping up the constructor's title.
Le altre notizie
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica
di Emilia Pisani
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online