F1: Vettel's hopes fade after second place in USA

Rome, October 23 - Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel's slender hopes of winning the Formula One title suffered another setback on Sunday when the German finished second to championship leader Lewis Hamilton at the United States Grand Prix. Mercedes' Hamilton now has a whopping 66 point lead over Vettel with just three races to go. Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen came third in the USA but this could not prevent Mercedes wrapping up the constructor's title.