Firms with public capital decline but more employees- ISTAT

Rome, October 23 - The number of companies with public capital declined 2.1% in 2015 from the previous year, although employment in such firms grew 4.3% over the same period, national statistics bureau Istat said on Monday. "In 2015, economic companies in which the public sector had stakes were 9,655 and employed 882,012", Istat said. Local administrations have to submit a rationalization plan regarding the companies they have capital in, the so-called 'partecipate', to the economy ministry by the end of the month.