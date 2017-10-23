Zaia wants autonomy over 23 policy areas, more tax revenue

Rome, October 23- Veneto and Lombardy governors, Luca Zaia and Roberto Maroni, on Monday hailed the victory of the yes vote in autonomy referenda held Sunday in the two wealthy regions to gain additional powers and tax revenue from Rome. Zaia said the yes victory marked a win for Veneto residents and their civic sense: "Within the framework of the Constitution, we can now work on reforms". He said that the region will ask for autonomy on "all 23" policy areas that can be transferred to regions and for "nine-tenth of tax" revenues. Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni also expressed satisfaction and stressed there was "no competition with Zaia" over a higher voter turnout in Veneto. "We can now join forces for the battle of the century", said Maroni. The turnout in Veneto was around 57% while in Lombardy it was significantly lower at under 40%. Zaia and Maroni are leading members of the anti-migrants, Euroskeptic Northern League party.