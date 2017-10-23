Soccer: Juve close in after Napoli-Inter draw

Rome, October 23 - Champions Juventus crushed Udinese 6-2 on Sunday despite playing most of the match in 10 men to close the gap on the top two, Napoli and Inter. Germany midfielder Sami Khedira scored a hat-trick as the Turin giants showed character and composure to triumph after an early red card dor forward Mario Mandzukic. Napoli's perfect start to the season was halted when they were held at home to a goalless draw by second-placed Inter on Saturday. Napoli have 25 points, two more than Inter and three more than Juve. Lazio, like Juve, also have 22 points after they beat Cagliari 3-0 at home. Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile netted his 12th and 13th league goals of the season. AS Roma are fifth on 18 points with a game in hand thanks to a 1-0 win at Torino. AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella's job could be on the line after his side's poor form continued with a 0-0 draw against Genoa at the San Siro. Defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off in the first half for elbowing a defender in a decision reached with the help of the video assistant referee (VAR). It was the first time a red card was decided by the VAR in Italy. Benevento set a new record by losing 3-0 at home to Fiorentina, meaning they have lost all nine of their Serie A games so far.