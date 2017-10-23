Rome

Soccer: Juve close in after Napoli-Inter draw

Lazio, Roma win too, Montella's job on line after Milan draw

Soccer: Juve close in after Napoli-Inter draw

Rome, October 23 - Champions Juventus crushed Udinese 6-2 on Sunday despite playing most of the match in 10 men to close the gap on the top two, Napoli and Inter. Germany midfielder Sami Khedira scored a hat-trick as the Turin giants showed character and composure to triumph after an early red card dor forward Mario Mandzukic. Napoli's perfect start to the season was halted when they were held at home to a goalless draw by second-placed Inter on Saturday. Napoli have 25 points, two more than Inter and three more than Juve. Lazio, like Juve, also have 22 points after they beat Cagliari 3-0 at home. Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile netted his 12th and 13th league goals of the season. AS Roma are fifth on 18 points with a game in hand thanks to a 1-0 win at Torino. AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella's job could be on the line after his side's poor form continued with a 0-0 draw against Genoa at the San Siro. Defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off in the first half for elbowing a defender in a decision reached with the help of the video assistant referee (VAR). It was the first time a red card was decided by the VAR in Italy. Benevento set a new record by losing 3-0 at home to Fiorentina, meaning they have lost all nine of their Serie A games so far.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Referendum: parziale Veneto, alle 19 affluenza 51,9%

Referendum: in Veneto alle 19 superato il quorum

Regionali, sondaggi “avvelenati”

Regionali, sondaggi “avvelenati”

Referendum Rossano-Corigliano, affluenza bassa

Referendum Rossano-Corigliano, affluenza bassa

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

di Emilia Pisani

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33