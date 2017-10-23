Four firefighters injured in gas-cylinder explosion (2)

Palermo, October 23 - Four firefighters were injured, one seriously, when a gas cylinder exploded in Palermo early on Monday, sources said. The cylinder was in a camper behind a shopping centre in the Cruilas area of the city. The firefighters were on the scene after being called to put out at fire at around 3:00. The cylinder exploded after they intervened, the sources said. The squad leader suffered burns to the face and hands and is being treated at the Civico burns centre.