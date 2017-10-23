Palermo

Four firefighters injured in gas-cylinder explosion (2)

Squad chief badly hurt in Palermo

Four firefighters injured in gas-cylinder explosion (2)

Palermo, October 23 - Four firefighters were injured, one seriously, when a gas cylinder exploded in Palermo early on Monday, sources said. The cylinder was in a camper behind a shopping centre in the Cruilas area of the city. The firefighters were on the scene after being called to put out at fire at around 3:00. The cylinder exploded after they intervened, the sources said. The squad leader suffered burns to the face and hands and is being treated at the Civico burns centre.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

Trova un "tesoro" nella giacca del padre

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Referendum: parziale Veneto, alle 19 affluenza 51,9%

Referendum: in Veneto alle 19 superato il quorum

Regionali, sondaggi “avvelenati”

Regionali, sondaggi “avvelenati”

Referendum Rossano-Corigliano, affluenza bassa

Referendum Rossano-Corigliano, affluenza bassa

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

Corigliano e Rossano lanciate verso la città unica

di Emilia Pisani

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33