Two mayors among 12 public officials arrested in Puglia

Rome, October 23 - Two mayors on Monday were arrested with 10 other public officials in the southern Puglia region for suspected crimes against the public administration, including corruption. The mayors of the towns of Torchiarolo and Villa Castelli near Brindisi, respectively Nicola Serinelli and Vitantonio Caliandro, were among those arrested by Carabinieri police. Other officials included the deputy mayors of Torchiarolo and Poggiorsini, near Bari, and several public managers. The investigation kicked off in 2014 in several towns in the provinces of Brindisi, Bari and Potenza. The suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit crimes against the public administration including corruption, with alleged favors granted by public managers and politicians to businesses including a waste company in Carovigno, near Brindisi, among others. Charges also include aiding and abetting prostitution, investigators said.