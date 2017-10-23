Some 98% voted yes in Veneto, over 95% in Lombardy

Venice
23/10/2017
Venice, October 23 - The Veneto regional council said Monday 98.1% of people voted yes in Sunday's autonomy referendum. It said the turnout was 57.2% after 2,328,949 took part. Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said that over 95% voted yes in the referendum there. The regional government said around three million people voted, and turnout was estimated to be between 38% and 39%.
Le altre notizie
L’esercito dei giovani coltivatori
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online