Govt ready for talks after autonomy referenda -Bressa

Venaria, October 23 - Regional Affairs Undersecretary Gianclaudio Bressa said Monday that the central government was ready to open talks with Veneto and Lombardy about greater autonomy after Sunday's referenda. "The outcome of the referenda in Lombardia and Veneto confirms that there is a major demand for greater autonomy for the respective regions," Bressa said. "As it had always said before the vote, the government is ready to open negotiations".