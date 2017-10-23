Yes votes win Veneto, Lombardy autonomy referenda (2)

Rome, October 23 - The yes vote won in Sunday's referenda on whether the wealthy northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy should have greater autonomy. The turnout in Veneto was around 60%, while in Lombardy it was much lower at around 40%. Regional Affairs Undersecretary Gianclaudio Bressa said Monday that the central government was ready to open talks. "The outcome of the referenda in Lombardia and Veneto confirms that there is a major demand for greater autonomy for the respective regions," Bressa said. "As it had always said before the vote, the government is ready to open negotiations". Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina, however, said in an interview with Rome-based daily La Repubblica that tax issues would not feature in the talks.