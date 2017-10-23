Yes votes win Veneto, Lombardy autonomy referenda (3)

Rome, October 23 - The yes vote won in Sunday's referenda on whether the wealthy northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy should have greater autonomy. The Veneto regional council said Monday 98.1% of people voted yes in Sunday's autonomy referendum. It said the turnout was 57.2% after 2,328,949 took part. Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said that over 95% voted yes in the referendum there. The regional government said around three million people voted, and turnout was estimated to be between 38% and 39%. Regional Affairs Undersecretary Gianclaudio Bressa said Monday that the central government was ready to open talks. "The outcome of the referenda in Lombardia and Veneto confirms that there is a major demand for greater autonomy for the respective regions," Bressa said. "As it had always said before the vote, the government is ready to open negotiations". Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina, however, said in an interview with Rome-based daily La Repubblica that tax issues would not feature in the talks.