Yes votes win Veneto, Lombardy autonomy referenda

Rome
23/10/2017
Rome, October 23 - The yes vote won in Sunday's referenda on whether the wealthy northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy should have greater autonomy. The turnout in Veneto was around 60%, while in Lombardy it was much lower at around 40%.
