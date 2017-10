Olympics: Fontana to be flag carrier at PyeongChang 2018 (2)

Rome, October 20 - Short track ace Arianna Fontana will be the flag bearer for the Italian team at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, ANSA learned from speed-skating sources Friday. The decision will be announced by Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò on Tuesday they said. Fontana, 27, won bronze in the 3000m relay at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. At the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, she won a bronze medal in the 500 metre event. At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, she was upgraded from a bronze to a silver medal in the 500m event after colliding with British skater Elise Christie. She won a bronze medal in the 1500m event and in the Team-event.