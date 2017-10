One dead in firework factory blast (3)

Foggia, October 20 - One worker was killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory at San Severo near Foggia Friday. The dead worker was said to be a 50-year-old Italian man, police said. The cause of the blast is still unknown. Firefighters stayed at at the scene combating a blaze that was threatening a gunpowder storehouse, local sources said. They managed to bring the blaze under control Friday evening, the sources said.