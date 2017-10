School death fall boy probe for instigating suicide (2)

Rome, October 20 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into instigation to suicide in the case of a boy who threw himself into the stairwell of a Rome school Friday, judicial sources said. They said the "torment" of the boy was immediately apparent to investigators. The 13-year-old boy leapt to his death down a stairwell at the Santa Maria school in the central Via Tasso. Emergency services arrived on the scene to find the pupil in a critical condition. He died soon after. Investigators found a note that confirms the intention to commit suicide, sources said. Other students said the boy said "ciao everyone" and then jumped.