Easier to reach deal with Salvini now - Berlusconi (2)

'Changed his mind on leaving euro'

Rome, October 20 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Friday it was "easier" to reach a deal with anti-euro, anti-migrant Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini now that he has "changed his mind on leaving the euro". Speaking to young industrialists on Capri, ex-premier and media mogul Berlusconi said that returning to the lira was not a practical idea. He said that, among other things, "it would cost too much". But he said that a "double currency" could be in force for a limited amount of time, featuring the lira. Berlusconi said he would meet Salvini next week on mutual plans to forge an alliance for the next general election, early next year. The leaders have said the head of the alliance should be the one who gets most votes. LN is currently polling slightly ahead of FI.

