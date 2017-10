Pope sends condolences for Malta journalist's murder (2)

Vatican City, October 20 - Pope Francis on Friday sent a message of condolences to Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna for Monday's murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parloni said "Pained at the tragic death of Daphne Caruana Galizia, His Holiness Pope Francis is praying for her eternal repose and asks you to send on his condolences to her family". The Panama Papers exposé journalist died in a car bombing Monday. Caruana Galizia, whose hugely popular blog attacked high-level corruption, shady business dealings and organised crime on the island, exposed connections between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's wife and members of his government to offshore shell companies in Panama. The Muscats have denied the allegations. Caruana Galizia also criticised senior figures in the Maltese opposition.