Rome

Another Italian actress reports Weinstein

Claims sexual assault in LA in 2013

Another Italian actress reports Weinstein

Rome, October 20 - Another, unnamed Italian actress after Asia Argento has come forward and said Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her. The Italian model-actress met with Los Angeles police detectives for more than two hours Thursday morning, providing a detailed account of new allegations that movie mogul Weinstein sexually assaulted her at a hotel in 2013, the LA Times reported Thursday. She is the sixth woman to accuse Weinstein of rape or forcible sex acts. Los Angeles police Capt. Billy Hayes confirmed that the department has launched an investigation into the matter. It is the first case related to Weinstein to be reported in Southern California. New York police already have two active sex crime probes and London's Metropolitan Police are investigating allegations made by three women. Argento was one of the original six, accusing Weinstein of rape in France 20 years ago, when she 21. A backlash against Argento for not speaking out sooner has led the Italian actress and director to say she is leaving Italy for Germany. Many prominent women including House Speaker Laura Boldrini have supported Argento against the victim shaming and urged her to stay in Italy.

