Milan

Three children dead after father sets fire to Como apartment

Moroccan commits suicide, mother was in hospital

Milan, October 20 - Three children - two girls and a boy - are dead after a fire at a home in Como that was apparently lit by their father, sources said Friday. Another girl, aged five, is in hospital in Cantù in a serious condition. The father, a 49-year-old Moroccan, was found dead in the home and is thought to have committed suicide, the sources said. The fire is said to have gripped a flat on the top floor of an apartment building. Material was found piled up in the apartment, suggesting the fire was lit by someone on the inside, sources said. The children's mother had been in hospital for some time due to mental-health problems, sources said. The local social services had been following the case of the family.

