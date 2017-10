Soccer: UEFA probe Roma 'chants against Rudiger'

Nyon, October 20 - UEFA has opened a probe into suspected monkey chants by Roma fans against Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger during Wednesday's 3-3 Champions League draw at Stamford Bridge, sources said Friday. Roma risk the closure of part of the Olimpico for a Champions League game. UEFA's disciplinary commission will rule on the case on November 16. Rudiger moved from Roma to Chelsea during the closed season. photo: Rudiger in action for his country against France's Anthony Martial