G7 govt-provider alliance against Web terror - Minniti (3)

Ischia, October 20 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti said after a Group of Seven meeting Friday that "today a great alliance between government and big providers in the name of the principles of freedom has started to take its first steps," commenting on a deal with Web giants to block terror content. "Internet is an extraordinary vehicle for freedom which cannot be called into question. We can win this fight against the malware of terror and hatred", Minniti said after the G7 also agreed joint moves to gather information against foreign fighters in Raqqa. The accord envisages three points: an automatic block of images and content deemed incitement to terrorism; collaboration by the major providers with smaller subjects, platforms and social networks which hae millions of users; and the diffusion of a counter-narrative to jihadi messages. "It is time for the rulers of the world's biggest countries to sit down at the same table with providers," Minniti went on to stress. "Internet has been a vehicle of conversion, recruitment, training, radicalisation and also emulation. "Intervening is therefore a crucial aspect," Minniti underlined. "We are faced with the malware of terror," the Italian interior minister said. "We must make every effort to defeat it. The Italian interior minister went on to reiterate that the agreement represents "a model for cooperation between governments and private structures, built on a mutual relationship of trust. "And God only knows how much this world needs a relationship of trust. "With trust we can win this fight against the malware of terror". The G7 interior ministers also decided to take "joint action to gather and share information" at Raqqa, the fallen Syrian capital of Islamic State, Minniti said after the summit. Minniti said Raqqa could now become "an extraordinary mine of information". He said "we must gather it and share it to have a clear picture of the threat." Minniti stressed that this will help provide proof in courts against foreign fighters.