Consequences if no Brexit progress - Gentiloni (2)

Brussels, October 20 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that it would be necessary to accept the consequences if insufficient progress is made in the Brexit talks to be able to move to the second stage on future trade relations. At the end of the EU summit, Gentiloni said it would be possible to move to the second stage "only if significant progress" is made on the three preconditions set by the union on the Irish border, the divorce bill and the rights of EU citizens in the UK. He stressed that the decision would be made at the December summit. "So December is an important - either the results will have been achieved or it will be necessary to accept the consequences".