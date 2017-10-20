Consequences if no Brexit progress - Gentiloni (2)

Brussels
20/10/2017
Brussels, October 20 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that it would be necessary to accept the consequences if insufficient progress is made in the Brexit talks to be able to move to the second stage on future trade relations. At the end of the EU summit, Gentiloni said it would be possible to move to the second stage "only if significant progress" is made on the three preconditions set by the union on the Irish border, the divorce bill and the rights of EU citizens in the UK. He stressed that the decision would be made at the December summit. "So December is an important - either the results will have been achieved or it will be necessary to accept the consequences".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Accorinti non è più sindaco metropolitano
di Domenico Bertè
Vasco, Negramaro e una sorpresa a Messina
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online